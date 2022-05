by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year’s Academy Awards will take place March 12. The date for the 95th Academy Awards moves the show up slightly from this year, when they where held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics.

But it will also leave in place a stretched-out awards season that some have argued saps the Oscars of drama. The 94th Academy Awards didn’t lack for that, albeit not in the way the film academy intended.

On a night that saw Apple TV+’s “CODA” become the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture, Will Smith’s infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock overshadowed the awards.

