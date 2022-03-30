▶️ 2022 Bend Police Community Academy kicks off Tuesday night

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Narcotics, traffic, K9’s and officer survival, those are just a few things students are learning during their time in the 2022 Bend Police Community Academy.

The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department.

“This is about transparency, sharing what we do as a law enforcement agency, inviting people that want to be involved and to learn about their public safety and police department,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

After they’ve completed the course, they’re encouraged to become a Bend Police volunteer.

Tuesday night was the first Bend Police Department Community Academy in two years because of the pandemic.

“Our officers are going to come in from each different unit that we have and they are going to go over the specifics of that unit, what they do, how investigations work, how our investigation unit works, how our records work,” Krantz said.

The program filled up and was limited to 32 students due to safety precautions.

People from all ages and races attended and participated in the class.

The class is once a week for nine weeks, ending May 24.