The Frog Fire burned thousands of acres in the Ochoco National Forest in August of 2020.

Lumber, gone up in flames in the Maury Mountains.

Post-fire logging, salvage logging and hazard tree removal can be controversial topics when it comes to forest restoration following wildfire activity.

Central Oregon Daily News’ photojournalist Steve Kaufmann spoke with the National Forest and an environmental group to hear about post-fire clean-up.