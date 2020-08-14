▶️ 2 duplexes, 2 homes damaged in afternoon fire; crews able to quickly stop the spread

Two duplexes and two nearby homes were damaged in a fire at 6th and Wilson late Friday afternoon, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Crews were able to quickly stop the fire and no injuries were reported.

The first call came in just before 4 p.m. when a fire was reported inside a duplex at 633 Wilson St. according to Battalion Chief Trish Connolly.

Two duplexes on Wilson were damaged and the fire spread to two homes behind it on Sun Ave. The fire was contained to the duplexes’ attic spaces. The houses on Sun Ave. had damage to their decks and back sides of their homes.

The total value for both duplexes totals $400,000, according to Bend Fire, and there was an estimated $100,000 loss for each duplex.

One duplex’s content loss is around $50,000, while the other’s is around $75,000 lost. The damage to the houses is estimated at $25,000 in losses.

Several roads were closed while cleanup continued including Wilson between 3rd and 9th, 6th Street and Centennial street in that area.

Connolly said the fire started after embers from briquettes on a grill spread to the back deck of the duplex.

Sunriver and Redmond fire departments also responded to the initial call as there was a fear it would quickly spread to more homes.