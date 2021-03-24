▶️ 2 Bend women plan Mt. Bachelor climb to honor ‘Crush it for Climate’ month

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Emily Keddie is an outdoor enthusiast with a passion for supporting women.

“I’ve always loved to push myself and just kind of push the limit,” Keddie said.

In just a few days, Keddie will bring her passions together for a good cause.

This weekend, Keddie and her friend Erica Raggio will skin uphill the equivalent elevation of Mt. Everest — which is about 29,000 feet. They’ll start Saturday, climb through the night and finish mid-day Sunday.

The climb is in honor of Protect Our Winter’s “Crush it for Climate” month.

POW, a climate advocacy group, challenged people this year to spend at least eight hours doing some sort of physical activity to raise awareness for climate change.

“We’re stoked to get out there and crush it for climate, and also show what women can do supporting each other,” Keddie said.

Keddie and Raggio are both ultramarathon runners, but they’ve never skinned uphill for this long before.

“It’ll just be a matter of pushing through the night and getting through especially that second half of it,” Keddie said. “But at this point we’re really motivated. We have a lot of community support.”

That support coming from Facebook users, and businesses like FootZone, Happy Yak Socks, Mt. Bachelor, Bend Brewing Company and Pine Mountain Sports.

Kiddie asks you give them a wave if you see them this weekend, and she asks you check out Protect Our Winter’s website.