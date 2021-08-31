▶️ 1st Les Schwab show requiring vaccine proof, negative COVID tests successful

by Meghan Glova

Sunday’s Modest Mouse concert at the Les Schwab Amphitheater marked the first show where proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test were required.

The recent mandate did not seem to bother close to 4,000 concert-goers.

“It’s a step before you would present your ticket,” Beau Eastes, Les Schwab Amphitheater and Old Mill District marketing director said. “There’s a table and if you’re an adult you have your proof of vaccination or proof of your negative test with your ID ready.”

Oregon’s outdoor mask mandate began Friday, requiring masks to be worn in all outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

“I mean people are ready to see shows,” Eastes said. “People realize this is what we’ve got to do this fall, not just to see music, but to see football games and other outdoor events.”

Eastes says maintaining distance was not a problem at the venue, even with attendance as expected.

“Our ticket sales were right where we thought they’d be,” Eastes said. “They’re trending well for the rest of the year too.”

While the amphitheater only saw a handful of refund request and a conflict-free concert Sunday, Eastes urges music lovers to remain patient.

“You know I think the biggest thing is treating everybody with grace and respect,” Eastes said. “It makes everything go a little bit smoother and easier for our staff and for guests as well.”

The next concert at Les Schwab Amphitheater will be Brandi Carlile on September 4th and 5th.