▶️ 10th Annual Redmond Street Festival moves to Centennial Park

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The clouds were out, but smiles abounded at the Redmond Street Festival this weekend.

It was the 10th annual festival, but the first time it was held in Centennial Park instead of Downtown.

“Usually we do it Downtown like on 6th Street, but every year it’s been so hot, so miserable, and the city was like ‘hey, we just built this new park!’ So we moved it over here,” said Shauna Harris, an event organizer with Central Oregon Shows, who ran the festival.

The 40 vendors shared their pottery, clothing, jewelry, leather goods, and more with the hundreds of visitors.

Rae Holton with Starrflower Studios has been taking her pottery to shows for the past five years, but Sunday was the first time she had come to Redmond.

“I live in Prineville and I have a shop in Prineville, so it’s nice to be able to not have to commute too far away from home, makes life a lot easier setting up, because this is a lot to carry,” she said.

She runs a shop called the Art Corral, where maker markets take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holton hoped to educate visitors at the festival about the value of hand-made goods.

“I’ve been a maker my whole life, helping to educate people on what goes into hand-made and why it does cost more than something from China, and I’m very impressed with how much Central Oregon does support makers and it’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

Eric Anderson, owner of Bite Me Pet Products, came up from Grants Pass to visit the Redmond show.

He taught himself to sew and created a business on durable pet-wear products after retiring from a long career.

“I’m in the center of my pet parlor, and I love it, and I’m happy. I love to share and do the shows,” he said with a smile.

Anderson said he always receives a warm welcome in Redmond, where he has been a part of the festival for seven years.

“Redmond is a wonderful place to come and visit and to show, and the people prove it by coming by, and their generosity and their well-wishes and their compliments,” he said.

Harris said they featured less food vendors at this year’s festival in order to drive more business to Redmond’s Downtown eateries.

“I hope that they are enjoying getting back out and doing events, especially with the last couple of years, and being able to spend some time with family and friends but also be able to support the local community,” she said.