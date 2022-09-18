▶️ 10 Barrel Brewing hosts family fun day to benefit Healing Reins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Families were welcomed to 10 Barrel Brewing on NE 18th St. in Bend on Sunday for a family fun day benefitting Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center.

Healing Reins, which provides equine therapies for people with disabilities and special needs, was selected as the brewery’s ‘charity of the quarter’, meaning a portion of their sales for this quarter will go toward the nonprofit.

Sunday’s event was meant to highlight that partnership.

“It’s awesome to be able to come out and be able to be in central town to be able to tell our story, and be able to gain new folks to learn about Healing Reins and all the equine assisted services that we provide our community, and we’re just really thrilled to be out here as the beneficiary of today’s event,” said Healing Reins Development Director Ali Burke.

The event saw bouncy houses, face painting, and lawn games for kids, along food, beer, and live music.

10 Barrel Brewing’s Assistant General Manager Jeff Hoverson said it was the first family fun day he had been a part of for one of their charities of the month.

“We’ve always recognized Healing Reins as a really promising therapy and we want to do something good for them, and we finally got the chance to this quarter, and just to highlight being partners with them, we decided to do family fun day today,” he said.

Hoverson added that they are planning to hold more events like it to give their charities exposure.

“We do have a pretty big platform here and we intend to use it for good,” he said.

Healing Reins plans to use the funds for their scholarship program, which benefits their 190 participants each week.

Their quarter with 10 Barrel Brewing lasts until the end of the month.